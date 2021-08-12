19yo son of man who sparked Byron Bay’s lockdown charged

The son of the Sydney man who sparked Byron Bay’s lockdown has now been charged for breaching the public health orders.

52-year-old Zoran Radovanovic remains before the courts after travelling from Sydney to Byron Bay.

Now, police have charged his 19-year-old son, Kristian, who allegedly travelled to Byron Bay with his father.

He will appear in court on September 27.

Ben Fordham has revealed the man was sentenced late last year after he was caught drink-driving twice in three days.

Image: Getty