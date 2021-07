One of the youngest Olympic competitors from NSW is preparing to head to Tokyo.

19-year-old Sam Fricker is one of seven competing on the Australian dive team in Japan.

Fricker told Ben Fordham his family will be cheering him on from home.

“If the restrictions are eased then my friends and family will all come together and will throw a bit of a watching party.”

Image: TikTok