14-year-old boy killed in suspicious Sydney house fire

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a house fire in Sydney’s southwest, hours after a brawl broke out in the street.

The teenager was a visitor to the Macquarie Fields home where a woman and her five children managed to escape the burning house.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the upstairs bedroom.

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and are investigating if it is linked to a brawl earlier in the night.

