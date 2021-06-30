14-year-old boy killed in suspicious Sydney house fire
A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a house fire in Sydney’s southwest, hours after a brawl broke out in the street.
The teenager was a visitor to the Macquarie Fields home where a woman and her five children managed to escape the burning house.
Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the upstairs bedroom.
Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and are investigating if it is linked to a brawl earlier in the night.
