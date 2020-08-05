2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

105th anniversary of battle that killed 2000 Australians

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian War MemorialCraig Blanch

Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Lone Pine that killed about 10,000 soldiers, including 2000 Australians.

Australian War Memorial curator Craig Blanch told Ben Fordham incredible stories of bravery came from the battle.

“Lone Pine was one of those battles that really should go down in history as a terrible tragedy.

“There really is no coherent narrative of the fighting, the savagery and ferociousness of it was just incredible.

“It was described as days and nights of slaughter, of fierce-to-fierce, hand-to-hand, encounters.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Australian War Memorial

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873