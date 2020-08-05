105th anniversary of battle that killed 2000 Australians

Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Lone Pine that killed about 10,000 soldiers, including 2000 Australians.

Australian War Memorial curator Craig Blanch told Ben Fordham incredible stories of bravery came from the battle.

“Lone Pine was one of those battles that really should go down in history as a terrible tragedy.

“There really is no coherent narrative of the fighting, the savagery and ferociousness of it was just incredible.

“It was described as days and nights of slaughter, of fierce-to-fierce, hand-to-hand, encounters.”

Image: Australian War Memorial