102-year-old war veteran amazed at response to his Kokoda Track trek

102-year-old Australian World War II veteran Bert Le-Merton celebrated a birthday this week after achieving the remarkable this year.

The retired sergeant set out to walk 96km, the length of the Kokoda Track, to raise funds for veteran support charity Soldier On.

“But he did better than 96km, he ended up walking 107km and he raised $100,000!” said Ben Fordham.

“Thank heavens above – it’s an exciting amount … I had no expectation that we could ever do anything like that,” Bert Le-Merton told Ben.

“It’s been extraordinary in my mind, that so many people have been so kind.”

To support Bert’s walk go to fundraise.soldieron.org.au/marchonwithbert