102-year-old veteran’s vivid account of ‘horrendous’ Libyan battlefront

In the lead-up to ANZAC Day, an inspiring World War II veteran has shared his life lessons with Afternoons listeners.

102-year-old Arthur Leggett served in North Africa and Europe, but was captured by the Germans on Crete and survived four years as a prisoner of war.

He shared with Deborah Knight one of his most vivid memories from the Libyan battlefront.

“We were advancing across a flat area toward the town of Derna, and they opened up with a shell barrage, which crept along the ground in front of us.

“You could see it coming and then it was right in amongst you.

“That was a rather horrendous sort of introduction to warfare.”

Despite all he and his mates endured, Mr Leggett isn’t buying into the myth that the “young blokes” of today aren’t as tough.

“I have every confidence in the modern generation that they’re no different than we were.”

