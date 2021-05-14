2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Yum! Deborah Knight creates her very own freakshake

48 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Friday Food
Article image for Yum! Deborah Knight creates her very own freakshake

Jane De Graff has popped into the studio to show Deborah Knight how to create a freakshake!

 

Press PLAY below to hear the Friday Food segment

Deborah Knight
Food
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873