‘You’ve had his back’: Peta Credlin’s message to Alan Jones’ loyal listeners

Peta Credlin has paid her respects to Alan Jones’ loyal listeners as many call in to farewell the radio great.

“It’s a tough day,” she admitted.

“I want to say to your listeners, your support of this wonderful man has kept him going.

“I tell you what listeners, you’ve had his back.

“Many nights we’ve come off air at Sky, he’s spoken about you like you’re family. You can hear it in his voice, he treats you with enormous respect.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full message