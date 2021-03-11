‘You’ve got a special responsibility’: Peter Dutton’s stern warning to Pauline Hanson

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has condemned Senator Pauline Hanson over her stance on COVID-19 vaccination.

The One Nation leader has come under fire for expressing doubt about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, announcing on Sky News she will refuse to take it.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley Ms Hanson has a right to make personal health decisions, but agreed it’s irresponsible to platform conspiratorial views about the vaccine.

“You’ve got a special responsibility to play, particularly during the course of a national pandemic.

“You need to think seriously about why you wouldn’t have this vaccine; this can make the difference between you going into intensive care … or not.”

