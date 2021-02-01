‘You’ve gone too far’: Ray Hadley admits he won’t support Craig Kelly’s latest stunt

Ray Hadley has advised Liberal MP Craig Kelly against involving himself with controversial former celebrity chef Pete Evans.

Mr Kelly defended his 90-minute appearance on a podcast with Pete Evans who has been vocal about his support for coronavirus conspiracy theories.

“In the past, I have supported Craig Kelly but I’m afraid he’s gone a step too far,” Ray Hadley admitted.

“It gives you no credibility, in fact, it destroys any credibility you may have left.”

Ray had some advice for the Liberal MP…

Click PLAY below to hear more