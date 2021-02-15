2GB
131 873

‘You’re wrong’: Arts Minister insists ‘silent majority’ are fans of Powerhouse move

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Don HarwinPowerhouse Museum
NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin insists it is not a waste of money to relocate a historic building to make way for a new Powerhouse Museum.

The construction of a new Powerhouse Museum has been granted final planning approval, threatening the historic Willow Grove mansion.

The government’s plan includes relocating the mansion elsewhere in Parramatta to make way for the Powerhouse Museum.

Mr Harwin told Ben Fordham the relocation of the 151-year-old building will cost about $10 million.

“While Willow Grove has some sentimental attachment … it’s frankly not a very significant building at all.

“But as a measure of goodwill for the local people, we are prepared to keep it.”

Ben Fordham: “There aren’t too many fans out there [of the Powerhouse move].”

Don Harwin: “There are lots of fans, Ben, you’re wrong on that. The silent majority in Western Sydney are overwhelmingly in favour of it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Don Arnold 

NewsNSWPolitics
131 873