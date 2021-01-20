2GB
131 873

‘You’re dreaming!’: WA’s ‘crazy’ idea

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Russell SewellWAxit Party
Article image for ‘You’re dreaming!’: WA’s ‘crazy’ idea

A newly formed political party has envisaged a new path for Western Australia.

They want to split away from the rest of the country.

The WAxit Party hopes to capitalise on the state’s hard border closure and draw attention to the possibility of breaking away from the Commonwealth.

Founder Russell Sewell told Ben Fordham the secession would take about 10 years to complete.

Ben Fordham: “It’s not a very friendly message to send to the rest of us.”

Russell Sewell: “No, you’re looking at it from the wrong way. The message is that we want to develop over here on the west coast so that we can get ahead rather than staying stagnant.”

Ben Fordham: “Has anybody told you, ‘you’re dreaming?'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
