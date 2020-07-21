‘You’re dreaming’: Paul Gallen dismisses rumoured return of Sonny Bill Williams

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has dismissed the idea of Sonny Bill Williams returning to rugby league.

Several NRL clubs are rumoured to be approaching Mr Williams after his Super League club, the Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition.

Gal told Mark Levy the code-switcher is no longer in his prime.

“He’s almost my age. He hasn’t played in the game since 2014.

“He’s not the same Sonny Bill Williams that we all remember.

“To think he’s going to come back to the NRL and be the player that he was in 2013, you’re dreaming.”

If Mr Williams was to return, Gal argued, he should return to the Bulldogs in hope of returning the wooden spoon contenders to their former glory, or even the NZ Warriors.

“Realistically, the Roosters, the Storm, the Parramatta Eels … they don’t have the money salary cap-wise.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Instagram/Sonny Bill Williams