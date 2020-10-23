2GB
‘Your Weekend with Tim Gilbert’ debuts on 2GB tonight

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
2GB

Your Weekend host Tim Gilbert has joined Jim Wilson to preview the debut of his brand new show.

Starting tonight, the Friday evening show will cover fishing, travel, cooking, DIY and more: all the tips and ideas for how to make the most of your weekend.

Tim has had a diverse broadcasting career, from radio at 2GN and 2UE, to television across Channel 9 and Sky News.

“He’s one of the world’s real, genuine good blokes, and I’m delighted that he’s joined the 2GB family,” Jim said.

Tonight, Tim said, listeners are invited to call in with their NRL Grand Final stories for a chance to win.

“It can be a good story, it can be a bad story, it can be hitting the crossbar Benny Elias-style in ’89 – anything!”

Click PLAY below to hear what’s in store

Tune in to Your Weekend with Tim Gilbert every Friday night from 7pm on 2GB, 4BC and 3AW.

 

Jim Wilson
Entertainment
