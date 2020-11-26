Young family quoted $27,000 to fly back home to Australia

A young family desperately trying to return to Australia is pleading with the Prime Minister to help citizens return home.

Kate and David are one of 35,000 Australians hoping to come home for Christmas.

She told Ben Fordham they arrived in Canada on February 26 to care for David’s ill mother.

“We’ve had our flight bumped about five times now.

“The last quote we received for us to go home was $27,000 for two adults and one infant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview