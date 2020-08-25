Young cancer fighter lives his dream day with NSW police

A 6-year-old fighting a rare childhood cancer has had a “once in a lifetime” day where he tried his hand as a NSW police recruit.

In January, Mitchell Ray was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, and it’s been a tough time ever since for the Dubbo family.

Mitchell’s mum Erin Ray said he was an absolute champion.

“He just keeps smiling, he keeps running around as much as he can,” she said.

“Today was amazing – he has loved every aspect – it was definitely a once in a lifetime kind of day.”

Senior Sergeant Andrew Sharpe from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit said it was a memorable day for him too.

Numerous police squads were involved to give Mitchell and his family a genuine experience.

“It was an absolute pleasure to give them that experience today,” he said.

“[The officers] all found it very rewarding – I won’t lie, this will be the most rewarding, fulfilling job we will do this year.”

