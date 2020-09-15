Young Aussies urged to spend gap year picking fruit

School leavers are being urged to spend their gap year picking fruit as the country experiences a labour shortage.

A bipartisan parliamentary inquiry has proposed incentives, such as a discount on university loans, to draw school leavers to the bush.

Another option could be allowing people to remain on JobSeeker if they assist in the harvest season.

Coronavirus restrictions mean the industry is short 70,000 backpackers who typically pick up to 60 per cent of some fruit and vegetable crops.

Berowra MP Julian Leeser appealed to young people to join the campaign.

“Australia needs you,” he told Ben Fordham.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get out, see the country and make a bit of money.”

