‘You’ll never forget him’: Ray Hadley in awe of emotional tribute to a music great

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Christie LambJonathon English

Country performers Jonathon English and Christie Lamb have recorded a song in tribute to great Australian entertainer, and beloved father, Jon English.

The performer was most notably known for his role in The Pirates of Penzance musical and died four years ago from medical complications.

His son Jonathon recorded ‘Carry You With Me’ with his fiancee Christie to honour his father at the family’s old home in Sydney’s north-west.

Jonathon tells Ray Hadley the song helped him deal with the grief of his dad’s passing.

“He’s everywhere out there. That was his place where he had peace.

“I miss him every day, but Jesus, that helped.”

Ray understands exactly how Jonathon is feeling after losing his own dad at a young age.

“Let me tell you something, im 65 and my dad died in 1975, in very similar circumstances, aged 46… you’ll never forget him.

“Don’t worry about being emotional because when I think about my old dad, Morrie, I get emotional too. It’s a good thing.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaMusic
