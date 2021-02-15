2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You’ll love it’: New initiative encourages women to take up local politics

35 mins ago
Deborah Knight Exclusive
Shelley Hancock
Article image for ‘You’ll love it’: New initiative encourages women to take up local politics

Women are being encouraged to run in local elections and help increase diversity in councils.

The NSW Government has increased funding to $150,000 for women’s organisations to stage a series of workshops to encourage women to join their local councils.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Deborah Knight they understand women have concerns but that they shouldn’t be discouraged.

“It’s such a rewarding career.

“Please, put your hand up in July- you’ll love it, you really will love it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight Exclusive
LocalNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873