‘You’ll love it’: New initiative encourages women to take up local politics

Women are being encouraged to run in local elections and help increase diversity in councils.

The NSW Government has increased funding to $150,000 for women’s organisations to stage a series of workshops to encourage women to join their local councils.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Deborah Knight they understand women have concerns but that they shouldn’t be discouraged.

“It’s such a rewarding career.

“Please, put your hand up in July- you’ll love it, you really will love it.”

