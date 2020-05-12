‘You’d be called a rat-dog’: Paul Gallen feels sorry for suspended Panthers player

Penrith Panthers players Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have received a two-week suspension and another fine after deceiving the NRL Integrity unit.

The pair were caught breaking social distancing on Anzac Day after photos and a TikTok video were posted on social media.

Rugby League legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he feels really sorry for Tyrone May.

“Can you imagine being a rugby league player, dobbing in your housemate and your teammate, you’d be called a rat-dog for the rest of the year.

“So he’s done the right thing by his mate, not dobbed him in and he’s been fined 15 grand.

“He’s just being a decent Aussie bloke. You’ve got to remember, the NRL’s not the law.

“That goes against the fabric of rugby league, not looking after your mate.”

