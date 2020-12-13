2GB
‘You have the power’: How you can help Aussies caught up in China trade war

8 hours ago
chris smith
David Littleproud
Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says the public can buy Australian to help farmers struck by bushfires, COVID-19 and the trade war with China.

Mr Littleproud told Chris Smith empowered Australians can help local producers.

“You have the power. We have given it to you.

“Even when you go into fast food outlets [McDonald’s and Dominos] they’re now disclosing the level of Australian ingredients in their products.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

