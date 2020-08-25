‘You have nothing to be proud of!’: Ray Hadley calls for resignations over Newmarch deaths

Ray Hadley is calling for figures within Anglicare to step up and take responsibility for the handling of COVID-19 cases in a western Sydney nursing home.

Anglicare’s Newmarch House had 71 cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths early on in the pandemic.

A new report into the deaths has identified major flaws in resourcing and communication at the nursing home.

The Prime Minister has apologised for the federal government’s coronavirus response in aged care but Ray Hadley says Anglicare needs to show accountability.

“Can someone explain to me how BaptistCare and Anglicare, who have the Christian values enshrined in their documents, can preside over such nonsense and the death of so many people.

“Perhaps you should all resign! When you look at what happened at Newmarch … you have nothing to be proud of!

“I mean for god’s sake, where is the decency involved in all of that.”

