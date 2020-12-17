Xi Jinping to ‘make an example’ of Australia if China relationship fails to improve
An expert in international diplomacy has called for the “stablising” of Australia’s relationship with China amid a worsening trade dispute.
Dr Michael Wesley, the University of Melbourne’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor International, told Luke Grant President Xi Jinping has adopted a policy of disentangling China from trade with “hostile” countries, and is “willing to make an example out of countries like Australia”.
“This could get worse for us … China might decide to make us a permanent enemy.
“If you want to think about what that feels like, go to Taiwan.”
