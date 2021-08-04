WWII veteran recalls ‘heavily censored’ Cowra Breakout

A World War II veteran has recalled the events of the “Cowra Breakout” 77 years ago.

On 5 August 1944, more than 1100 Japanese prisoners of war staged a breakout from the camp in the NSW Central West.

More than 300 prisoners managed to escape, while 234 died, many by suicide.

All were recaptured in the surrounding countryside in the nine days that followed.

Ron Feld was an 18-year-old army private training at a nearby military base.

He told Ben Fordham the incident was so “heavily censored” that his parents didn’t even know what had happened.

“Apparently the Japanese would rather die than be in captivity.”

Image: NSW War Memorials Register