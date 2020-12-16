‘Worst of the worst’ JobKeeper rorters in tax office’s sights

The Australian Taxation Office is taking JobKeeper fraud seriously, cracking down on alleged rorters.

A treelopper in Sydney’s west yesterday pleaded not guilty to charges of making a false or misleading statement to the ATO.

ATO Second Commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn told Mark Levy defrauding the JobKeeper system is difficult given the system is completely digitised.

“There has been minimal mistakes and even less rorting, but where we see it we really take action.

“For the worst of the worst, it’s time in prison: if you’re ripping off the government … you’re stealing money from every other Australian.”

Image: Getty