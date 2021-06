Did you know your kids’ old school uniforms could be turned into a new splashback for your kitchen?

Worn Up founder Anne Thompson told Jim Wilson she was thinking of ways to make her own school uniform business more sustainable when she came up with the idea.

“It is a little bit unusual, not the sort of thing you generally think of doing at 61 … but it’s good fun!”

Image: Facebook/Worn Up