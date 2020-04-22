Woolworths praises customer behavior as attacks on staff decrease

Supermarket staff have faced a landslide of abuse from the public since the coronavirus crisis began, slowing as panic buying subsides.

Woolworths Managing Director and CEO Brad Banducci told Ray Hadley the attacks have trended down over the last six weeks, as customers begin to adjust to the “new normal”.

“All retail staff need to be treated appropriately.

“99 per cent of our customers have done so, but it’s always the one per cent where there’s been challenges.”

Mr Banducci has observed the community increasingly coming together, including by making smaller, crowd-sourced home deliveries for the vulnerable.

“It’s almost like we’ve gotten back to the psychology of that bushfire spirit in many ways.”

Ray had harsh words for anyone still abusing supermarket staff over lack of stock.

“If you can’t be civil to people young and old, who are putting themselves at risk by serving the public, … you need to have a think about where you are in your life.”

Image: Getty