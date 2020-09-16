2GB
Woolworths accused of ‘aggressively muscling in’ on ‘mum and dad businesses’

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brad LeeBusiness FeaturedWoolworths

The food distribution sector has fears over Woolworths’ entrance into their market.

The supermarket giant entered the food distribution market with a $552 million deal to buy PFD Foodservices.

Now, National Association of Food Distributors of Australia CEO Brad Lee told Ben Fordham “mum and dad businesses” will suffer.

“We’ve got the big boy now wanting to aggressively muscle in, we’re not getting any support from the toothless tiger (ACCC) and I’m calling for the Prime Minister to intervene and put a moratorium on this behaviour.

“Their buying power and their aggressive behaviour, the prices that they will be able to drive into that space and the margin that they will erode in terms of our members is catastrophic.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

