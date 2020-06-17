Woman jumps through window to escape alleged attacker

A woman is in hospital after jumping from a window to escape an alleged domestic assault in Sydney’s south-west.

The 34-year-old woman reportedly jumped from a second-floor unit window in Sir Joseph Banks Street, Bankstown, after being assaulted.

Police say a man, known to the woman, allegedly assaulted and choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

He allegedly locked her in a bedroom before she managed to escape through the window.

The man had fled the scene by the time police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

The 29-year-old has been refused bail and will appear in court today.

The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a fractured vertebrae, along with bruising and swelling.

