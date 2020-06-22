2GB
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in buttocks, back

1 min ago
2GB News
Bossley Park

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Sydney’s west.

Police say a 28-year-old man went to a home on Castlereagh Street, Bossley Park, Monday night, to speak to a woman.

An argument ensued and the 24-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the man in the shoulder, back and buttocks with a knife.

The man attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed into a parked car on the street.

A witness found the man and drove him to Fairfield Hospital.

He was transferred to Liverpool Hospital for surgery, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The woman was arrested after attending Fairfield Hospital and has been refused bail to appear in court today.

 

Image: Getty

 

2GB News
CrimeNewsNSW
