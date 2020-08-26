2GB
Win-win for Australians making thousands off second-hand economy

24 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Australian economycovid-19Gumtree

Australia’s second-hand economy has surged amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online marketplace Gumtree has released its annual Second Hand Economy report, estimating the industry is worth $49 billion.

The report suggests Australians on average stand to make over $5000 by offloading unused items in their home.

Gumtree’s Amanda Behre said some of the most popular items and those that sell quickly are home decor and furniture, games and toys, electronic goods, clothes and shoes.

“As people settled in, we’ve seen people searching for things like mountain bikes and surfboards,” she told Jim Wilson.

“And as NSW has come out of lockdown, were seeing dramatic searches for things like caravans and campervans.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LifestyleMoneyNews
