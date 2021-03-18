2GB
Will the Golden Slipper go ahead? Chief Steward explains

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The richest race for two-year-olds is in doubt with a deluge of up to 100ml to hit Sydney at the weekend.

Racing NSW Chief Steward Marc Van Gestel will make the final call, and told Jim Wilson there’s still a good chance the Golden Slipper can be run at Rosehill.

“At this stage, our intention is to proceed.

“We’ll conduct an inspection tomorrow afternoon at the track at about 3pm … and then there’ll be a further assessment conducted on the morning of Saturday to ascertain whether the meeting gets the green light or not.

“We do have a very detailed weather forecast system that the ATC uses, and that indicates that during the time that we’re racing about 15ml of rain is expected.”

If the races do need to be postponed, racegoers will be immediately notified via the ATC website and social media channels, he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
Horse RacingNewsSports
