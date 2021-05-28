Will Harry Grant join the QLD Maroons for Origin I?

Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant has confirmed he is on track for the State of Origin opener, if he is selected.

The Queensland Maroons star was in doubt due to a hamstring injury, but told James Willis he “should be fit and ready to go” for June 9.

“Full training today and then again tomorrow, so getting some extra work in the legs.”

The Storm have maintained their winning streak despite the retirement of captain Cameron Smith, whom Grant has replaced in the no. 9 jersey.

“It is pretty crazy … I think you do take it for granted a little playing NRL week in, week out.

“But when you do sit back and look at the players that I’ve rubbed shoulders with over the past few years, it’s pretty surreal.”

Image: Queensland Maroons/Official website