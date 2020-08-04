Why you’ll be hearing more from Tim Smith on Ben Fordham’s show

Some Victorians, including Neil Mitchell from our sister station 3AW, have questioned why straight-shooting Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has been appearing on Ben Fordham’s program in recent weeks.

Ben had a message for those people, including Mitchell, today.

“The Chief Health Officer in NSW … says every case in our state comes from yours,” he said.

“You’ve got lockdown, curfews, a second wave, and deaths piling up.

“And your Opposition leader in Victoria, Michael O’Whathisname, is not up to prosecuting the case.

“Tim Smith is, and that’s why you’ll be hearing plenty more of Tim Smith on this show.”

