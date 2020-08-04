2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why you’ll be hearing more from Tim Smith on Ben Fordham’s show

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham

Some Victorians, including Neil Mitchell from our sister station 3AW, have questioned why straight-shooting Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has been appearing on Ben Fordham’s program in recent weeks.

Ben had a message for those people, including Mitchell, today.

“The Chief Health Officer in NSW … says every case in our state comes from yours,” he said.

“You’ve got lockdown, curfews, a second wave, and deaths piling up.

“And your Opposition leader in Victoria, Michael O’Whathisname, is not up to prosecuting the case.

“Tim Smith is, and that’s why you’ll be hearing plenty more of Tim Smith on this show.”

Click PLAY for Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873