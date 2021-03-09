Why the Australian Defence Force could be flying into your neighbourhood

Throughout March, the ADF will be conducting counter-terrorism training across Sydney and the regions.

Executive Officer of the 6th Aviation Regiment Major Michael Dunin told Jim Wilson those in urban areas can expect to hear military aircraft overhead.

However, he assured listeners a comprehensive risk assessment ensures the training is safe for those in the air and on the ground.

“Those areas include Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, and the Hunter regions, both by day and by night, and at … low level.

“This training provides essential skills, in particular for our aircrew.”

