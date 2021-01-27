Why some Sydneysiders are living shorter lives

Advocates have called for greater equity in public health as a solution to below average life expectancy in low socio-economic areas.

Analysis of public health data, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, has exposed life expectancy differences of up to 20 years in Sydney suburbs just 20 kilometres apart.

Director of the Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies Professor Alex Broom told Deborah Knight the numbers are “shocking”, and show a known problem worsening.

He said Sydney’s “two-tiered” system of healthcare is exacerbating other inequalities, and advocates for a more equal allocation of resources.

“We don’t do a very good job of selling equity.

“It sounds like a costly endeavor, but actually in the end it’s a productive endeavour.”

Image: Getty