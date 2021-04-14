2GB
Why pulling US troops out of Afghanistan carries dire consequences

5 hours ago
chris smith
AfghanistanWHO
Article image for Why pulling US troops out of Afghanistan carries dire consequences

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could come with unintended consequences, according to a health expert.

The United States will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, with other countries expected to follow.

WHO Acting Regional Emergency Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Rick Brennan, told Chris Smith the move will make curbing the spread of diseases more difficult.

“It will make it difficult not only to control COVID but other disease outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, public health is very much linked to politics and security.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

NewsPoliticsWorld
