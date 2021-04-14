Why pulling US troops out of Afghanistan carries dire consequences

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could come with unintended consequences, according to a health expert.

The United States will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, with other countries expected to follow.

WHO Acting Regional Emergency Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Rick Brennan, told Chris Smith the move will make curbing the spread of diseases more difficult.

“It will make it difficult not only to control COVID but other disease outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, public health is very much linked to politics and security.”

Image: Getty