Why Peter Overton has been missing from your nightly news bulletin

Nine newsreader Peter Overton has reminded all Australians of the importance of regular skin checks following a cancer scare.

Peter underwent surgery on Monday to have a melanoma removed from his head, and told Deborah Knight he’s “okay”, but “a little battered and bruised”.

“I look like a sewing machine!

“It was quite a shock to see the extent of the stitching and the flaps of skin they had to put over.”

Skin cancer has taken a tragic toll in Peter’s life before, with a friend recently passing away due to an undiagnosed melanoma.

He encouraged listeners to book in for a check-up, instead of continuing to put it off.

Image: Twitter/Peter Overton