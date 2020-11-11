2GB
Why Peter Overton has been missing from your nightly news bulletin

3 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Why Peter Overton has been missing from your nightly news bulletin

Nine newsreader Peter Overton has reminded all Australians of the importance of regular skin checks following a cancer scare.

Peter underwent surgery on Monday to have a melanoma removed from his head, and told Deborah Knight he’s “okay”, but “a little battered and bruised”.

“I look like a sewing machine!

“It was quite a shock to see the extent of the stitching and the flaps of skin they had to put over.”

Skin cancer has taken a tragic toll in Peter’s life before, with a friend recently passing away due to an undiagnosed melanoma.

He encouraged listeners to book in for a check-up, instead of continuing to put it off.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Peter Overton

