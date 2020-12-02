Why Kristina Keneally thinks number of stranded Aussies keeps growing

Labor Senator Kristina Keneally suspects the number of Australians trying to get home is larger than the 37,000 recorded by the government.

Some Australians have been trying to get back home since the start of the pandemic, but a cap on how many people can enter the country has made that mission difficult.

The Shadow Minister for Home Affairs told Ben Fordham the official DFAT list doesn’t accurately reflect the scale of stranded Aussies.

“I suspect what is happening that Australians who have been trying to come home … that number has continued to grow because people are realising they simply can’t get back.

“So they figure if they register with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade they at least have a chance.”

