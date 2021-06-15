Why free trade with the UK is ‘a great win’ for Australian farmers

Australia and the United Kingdom have struck a free trade agreement, opening up new opportunities for agricultural exports.

More details will emerge when Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British counterpart Boris Johnson sign an ‘in-principle’ agreement this afternoon, after last minute talks at Downing Street.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Deborah Knight the agreement will free up the UK market not only for beef and lamb exports, but rice, dairy and sugar too, particularly in light of China’s sanctions.

“We’ve had obviously some troubles with wine, and this will hopefully help them, as well some other market access we’ve been able to achieve.

“Overall, this is going to be a great win for Australian agriculture.”

There are concerns amid negotiations, Mr Morrison will have conceded the mandatory 88 days of farm work for UK holidaymakers on working visas.

“The National Party’s made it clear that if that is part of the agreement, to the Prime Minister, that he will help us secure another mechanism to not just meet that loss, but actually build on the supply.

“Farmers can no longer sit there and wait for someone to turn up.”

