Why even teenagers of the furry variety need ‘alone time’

New pet owners are particularly hesitant about returning to the office after working from home in 2020.

Not everyone has been won over by the purported benefits of allowing pets in the workplace, with a recent survey revealing nearly 80 per cent are not pet-friendly.

TV veterinarian Dr Katrina Warren told Deborah Knight the year in lockdown has put new pet owners in quite the pawdicament.

“We have a whole generation of puppies that are now teenagers, that are quite dependent on their owners.”

Adolescents are particularly prone to boredom, leading to barking and destructive tendencies, while others develop separation anxiety.

“You need to start teaching pets alone time.”

