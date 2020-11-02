2GB
Why daydreaming could change your child’s life

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anne HollondschildrenParenting
Article image for Why daydreaming could change your child’s life

Parents are being encouraged to let their kids be bored to improve their development.

The Australian Human Rights Commission’s new National Children’s Commissioner Anne Hollonds is responsible for monitoring and nationalising leadership of the “fragmented” systems involved in a child’s life.

She told Deborah Knight reducing reliance on technology, and encouraging parents to spend unstructured time with their kids are important for childhood development.

“Play is a really important part of growing up.

“Just hanging out, or it’s even just kids daydreaming, these things we know from research are good for brain development, they’re good for socialising and those interpersonal skills that ultimately will stand kids in good stead later in life.”

Image: Getty

