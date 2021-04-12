Why Chris Smith thinks PM has made a mistake abandoning vaccine targets

Chris Smith is urging the federal government to set vaccine targets after the Prime Minister announced it would no longer be possible.

Scott Morrison admitted uncertainties around vaccine supply would prevent the creation of an accurate timeline.

While around 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, the government has failed to meet any of its own targets.

“He’s been burnt, Scott Morrison, because he overpromised and underdelivered,” Chris Smith said.

“But you can’t just back away from not having a target.”

