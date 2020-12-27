Why Aussie businesses want COVID-19 jab made mandatory

There are calls for the COVID-19 vaccine to be made mandatory for Australian workers.

The coronavirus vaccine will be free to all Australians but the government maintains it will be voluntary.

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong told John Stanley employers are concerned they could be open to lawsuits.

“Who’s liable if someone makes a decision not to get the vaccine?

“If I’ve got three employees, two of them refuse to work with the other one because the other one didn’t get vaccinated – where do I stand as an employer?”

