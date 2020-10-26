Whistleblower accuses council of ‘defending the indefensible’ in countdown to suspension

The Central Coast Council will be suspended in seven days and an administrator appointed unless they can successfully argue their case.

Ben Fordham was tipped off by a listener earlier this month that the council was in serious financial strife, eventually finding themselves unable to pay their employees’ wages.

Councillor Bruce McLachlan is one of several councillors who formed a coalition to lodge a loss of confidence complaint to the Office of Local Government.

“I think the council are defending the indefensible,” he told Ray Hadley.

“We were given whistleblower status: … quietly, behind the scenes, I think the government’s been looking at it a lot longer than what you see.

“They’ve torn up money left, right and centre … used money like their own personal piggy bank.

“I don’t think councillors that give themselves a pay rise during a pandemic can come back politically.”

