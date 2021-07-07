Advertisement
Where to book a COVID-19 vaccination
Ray Hadley has heard from a doctor there’s an easy-to-use shortcut to booking your COVID-19 vaccination through Service NSW.
Click HERE to go to the website.
Image: Getty
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.
Ray Hadley has heard from a doctor there’s an easy-to-use shortcut to booking your COVID-19 vaccination through Service NSW.
Click HERE to go to the website.
Image: Getty