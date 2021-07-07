2GB
Where to book a COVID-19 vaccination

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Where to book a COVID-19 vaccination

Ray Hadley has heard from a doctor there’s an easy-to-use shortcut to booking your COVID-19 vaccination through Service NSW.

Click HERE to go to the website.

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
News
