Where There’s A Will: Inspirational cricketer puts hidden talent to good use

Where There’s A Will is a charitable organisation established in Australia supporting people living with intellectual disabilities.

The charity, also known as Willo, connects with communities to create and build awareness and understanding about the lack of choice and opportunities for people living with intellectual disabilities.

Willo is the brainchild of an incredible young cricketer named Will Clarke, an autistic 24-year-old with a hidden knack for woodworking.

He sands down old cricket bats, sends them to artists who paint and decorate them, and sells them on for charity.

You can watch the episode of A Current Affair featuring Will’s story HERE.

To support Willo, you can send Will a cricket bat, donate and shop via their website HERE.

Image: A Current Affair