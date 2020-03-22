Where Are They Now? Tim Brasher
Our guest this week is the schoolboy sensation, Tigers legend Tim Brasher. Plucked from high school by super coach Warren Ryan, Brasher played in the 1989 grand final, and went on to represent NSW on 21 occasions and the Kangaroos 14 times.
Brasher failed to play finals football after just his second season in first grade.
“For me, Origin was everything. Origin and playing for Australia was my chance to lift a trophy”
