Where Are They Now? Matt Geyer

David Morrow described him as a ‘pretzel’ when the skinny young boy from Mt. Druitt debuted for the Western Reds.

He moved to the Melbourne Storm in 1998 and never looked back. In 1999 he won a grand final and played State of Origin, along with being the competition’s top point scorer.

Geyer became the first Storm player to reach 250 games for the club. He also clarified that Cameron Smith shared a house with him, not the other way around!

Further, Geyer admitted to being an avid Continuous Call team listener back in the day.