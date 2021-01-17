2GB
Where $100 million in bushfire donations are going

2 hours ago
Article image for Where $100 million in bushfire donations are going

The Rural Fire Service says money donated after the black summer bushfires is being spent upgrading equipment for volunteers.

$100 million was donated to the RFS Trust after the unprecedented 2019/20 fire season.

NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd told Ben Fordham volunteers made the decision on how donations will be spent.

“Already around $20 million has been provided to brigades and they’ve been able to spend that in any way whatsoever.

“Some of them have been doing new kitchens and facilities in their stations, others have been spending it on things like automatic hose reels, thermal imaging cameras.

“$70 million has been earmarked for significant projects – things like helmets, mobile data terminals for trucks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

